PuneethSat likely to be launched in March 2024

A satellite named after Puneeth Rajkumar, being built by government schoolchildren, is likely to be launched in March 2024, said Science & Technology Minister N S Boseraju.
The minister on Thursday held a meeting with members of the Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA) on the progress of the Puneeth satellite project.
The ITCA is overseeing the project under the Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society and the Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology.
"Training has been given to students on the CubeSat subsystems and students are working on developing the secondary payload that is going to be carried on the PuneethSat.," Boseraju said in a statement.
"Prototype evaluation boards of the CubeSat subsystems are currently undergoing validation, and changes being suggested are being implemented," he added.
The minister instructed the ITCA to coordinate with ISRO on obtaining the necessary approvals.
The ITCA team briefed the minister that project will provide students hands-on experience in building and launching satellites, which will cultivate their interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects.