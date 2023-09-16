Home
PWD works: SC/ST contractors demand quota implementation

The Association alleged that some officials are violating the reservation norms.
Last Updated 15 September 2023, 22:05 IST

The Karnataka State SC, ST Contractors' Association on Friday submitted a representation to PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi urging the government to ensure that reservation to SC and ST contractors in PWD works are implemented properly. 

The Association alleged that some officials are violating the reservation norms. The government must come up with stringent norms to ensure that officers do not club small works into large packages, as a way to hand over works to large contractors, they urged. 

In addition, the government must ensure that bills are cleared within 60 days of submission as per norms and priority has to be given to clear bills of SC, ST contractors, the Association demanded.  It also demanded a 30 per cent mobilisation advance for the works.  There are about 15,000 contractors under the Association.  

(Published 15 September 2023, 22:05 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSC/ST community

