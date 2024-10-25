Home
Rains bring in a flood of snakebites in the Karnataka

This year, the health department has recorded a total of 10,620 snakebites and 80 deaths, with the highest number of cases in Hassan (722) and the deaths in Tumakuru (nine).
Udbhavi Balakrishna
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 21:56 IST

