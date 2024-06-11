Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Reconsider continuation of guarantees: Congress MLA in Karnataka

Bilgi MLA J T Patil said on Monday that people who got benefit of the guarantees have not voted for the party and hence the government should reconsider their continuation.
DHNS
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 00:02 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 00:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Another Congress MLA has joined the chorus urging the state government to reconsider continuation of the guarantee schemes.

Bilgi MLA J T Patil said on Monday that people who got benefit of the guarantees have not voted for the party and hence the government should reconsider their continuation. Speaking to reporters at Kaladagi in Bagalkot taluk on Monday, Patil expressed disappointment that guarantee schemes have not translated into votes.

‘Sack ministers’

Meanwhile, Channagiri MLA Basavaraj V Shivaganga demanded the Congress high command to accord ministerial berth to new faces by sacking ministers who failed to secure healthy lead for the party candidates in their respective assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls.

He said despite guarantees, the Congress has won only 9 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 00:02 IST
CongressKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT