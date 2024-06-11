Reconsider continuation of guarantees: Congress MLA in Karnataka

Another Congress MLA has joined the chorus urging the state government to reconsider continuation of the guarantee schemes.
Bilgi MLA J T Patil said on Monday that people who got benefit of the guarantees have not voted for the party and hence the government should reconsider their continuation. Speaking to reporters at Kaladagi in Bagalkot taluk on Monday, Patil expressed disappointment that guarantee schemes have not translated into votes.
Meanwhile, Channagiri MLA Basavaraj V Shivaganga demanded the Congress high command to accord ministerial berth to new faces by sacking ministers who failed to secure healthy lead for the party candidates in their respective assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha polls.
He said despite guarantees, the Congress has won only 9 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.
Published 11 June 2024, 00:02 IST