Rs 3,190-crore road project to link industrial corridors in Tamil Nadu, Kolar okayed

The Cabinet gave approval for an additional expenditure of Rs 127.44 crore to develop the Shivamogga airport. Patil said the government had released Rs 449.22 crore till date for the airport.
N B Hombal
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 02:58 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 02:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKolar

