Rs 3,190-crore road project to link industrial corridors in Tamil Nadu, Kolar okayed

<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Monday approved the 110-km road development project between Devanahalli-Vijayapura-H Cross-Vemagal-Tamil Nadu border at an estimated cost of Rs 3,190 crore. </p>.<p>After the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters: “The road will be developed under the hybrid annuity model in the state. It will be helpful in connecting industrial corridors between Tamil Nadu and Kolar district.”</p>.<p>The Cabinet gave approval for an additional expenditure of Rs 127.44 crore to develop the Shivamogga airport. Patil said the government had released Rs 449.22 crore till date for the airport.</p>.Congress initiated fight against illegal export of seized iron ore, says Karnataka minister H K Patil.<p>He said approval was given to the Karnataka Housing Board’s new multi-storey housing project to develop clusters of 50 and 40 flats each at an estimated cost of Rs 101 crore.</p>.<p>In another important decision, the Cabinet regularised the encroachment of 120x200 square feet of plot belonging to Cauvery Neeravari Nigama. It also approved the upgrading of Hassan city municipal council as city corporation. “The plot at Pandavapura in Mandya district, encroached upon by the Adichunchanagiri Mutt’s BGS Education Trust of Vokkaliga community, will be regularised,” he said. </p>