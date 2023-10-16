Rs 4,860 crore drought aid sought from Centre: Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Sunday that he prayed to Goddess Chamundeshwari for good rains during north east monsoon, good crops, prosperity, peace and health of people in the state.
He was addressing the gathering after the inauguration of Dasara celebrations here.
Siddaramaiah said, “Vijayanagar kings celebrated Vijayotsava that reflected their tradition and prosperity. After the Vijayanagar dynasty collapsed, Mysuru king Mummadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar continued the tradition and started celebrating it as Dasara. We are celebrating the festival now to introduce our tradition, culture and achievements to the world through various programmes”.
He said, “As many as 216 taluks of the state are reeling under drought. The state’s farmers have lost crops on 42 lakh hectares and suffered losses to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore. As per norms, a relief of Rs 4,860 crore has been sought from the Centre. The central teams have inspected the state and relief is awaited”.
The chief minister said, “We are implementing the guarantees to achieve the objectives of the preamble of the Constitution to ensure equal opportunities, with the concept of ‘universal basic income,’ to improve people’s buying power, so that transactions improve and help the state’s growth”.