Rubber growers in Karnataka happy as prices stretch up after 13 years

Mangaluru: The rise in prices of natural rubber after 13 years has brought smiles back on the faces of growers, a result of the increasing rates in the international market.
The prices had declined from Rs 242 a kg in 2011 to Rs 149 a kg in 2023.
This year, rubber (RSS 4 grade) is fetching Rs 239 per kg, while RSS 5 grade is fetching Rs 234 a kg. The prices of latex too have increased, to Rs 165 a kg.
Traders anticipate further rise as the demand for natural rubber is increasing with short supply due to heavy rainfall in Kerala, coastal districts and Malnad districts of Karnataka. Rubber is cultivated on 55,000 hectares in the state.
The production of natural rubber in India is 8.57 lakh tonnes and consumption 14.16 lakh tonnes, causing a demand-supply gap of 5.59 lakh tonnes.
“The demand for natural rubber has increased from the industries. During the lean period (monsoon), prices normally go up,” M Vasanthagesan, executive director of Rubber Board, told DH.
He said, “the union government, through the Rubber Board, is providing financial assistance for expansion of area under rubber cultivation. Measures such as release of clones with higher yield, assistance for adoption of good agriculture practices like spraying of chemicals for disease control and rain-guarding of trees are taken.”
Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasad told the Rajya Sabha recently that the production of natural rubber in Karnataka had gone up from 41,550 tonnes in 2019-20 to 52,000 tonnes in 2023-24.
Under a central government scheme, financial aid is given to growers and training programmes are organised for them on scientific methods of harvesting latex and processing it into sheet rubber.
Growers said, “Farmers are selling latex as it is difficult to dry it during monsoon. Purchasers are coming to our doorsteps to collect the latex.”
“During rainy season, growers cannot tap rubber directly. If water enters the tapping area, it leads to growth of fungus and the tree becomes diseased. Some growers use rain guards for trees while tapping,” they said.
Published 18 August 2024, 23:03 IST