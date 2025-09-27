S L Bhyrappa's ashes immersed in River Cauvery

<p>Srirangapatna (Mandya): The ashes of novelist S L Bhyrappa were immersed in the River Cauvery near Srirangapatna town of Mandya district on Saturday.</p><p>The Saraswathi Samman and Padma Bushan awardee Bhyrappa died of heart attack at Rastrothana Hospital in Bengaluru recently.</p><p>His sons S B Ravi Shankar and S B Uday Shankar immersed the ashes near the Snana Ghatta (bathing steps) of the river. They placed the urn of ashes, which had been brought from Mysuru, on the riverbank for a short time to pay their respects.</p>.A batchmate from University of Mysore revisits Bhyrappa's student life.<p>K S Lakshmeesh Sharma, who was present at the location, said, "No rituals or ceremonies, including the asthi sanchayana, were performed. The rituals and prayers for the urn of ashes were conducted in Mysuru itself before it was brought to Srirangapatna. No ceremonies were performed by priests in Srirangapatna."</p><p>During the immersion of ashes, Bhyrappa's sons requested the media persons not to take any photos or videos.</p>