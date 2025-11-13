<p>New Delhi: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah, met Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala here and is learnt to have lobbied for the KPCC president’s post.</p><p>According to sources, Jarkiholi met Surjewala late on Tuesday and held a closed-door discussion lasting over half an hour. He reportedly urged the party leadership to allow CM Siddaramaiah to complete his five-year term in the larger interest of the party and government.</p>.<p>Jarkiholi is said to have cautioned that replacing Siddaramaiah now would hurt the party’s prospects. He also pressed for the implementation of the “one man, one post” principle, suggesting that Deputy CM D K Shivakumar be replaced as KPCC president. Neither Jarkiholi nor Surjewala was available for comments.</p>