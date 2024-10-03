Savarkar was not against cow slaughter, propagated eating meat: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

VIDEO | "Savarkar was a non-veg eater and he was not against cow slaughter. As a Brahmin he was eating meat, and he was openly propagating eating meat," said Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) speaking during an event in #Bengaluru.
#WATCH | Chandigarh: On Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's statement, BJP MP Anurag Thakur says, "Congress is a factory of lies...India will not tolerate the disrespect of Veer Savarkar. Congress never learnt anything from Veer Savarkar who dedicated his life to the… pic.twitter.com/i2DQSs82oL