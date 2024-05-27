Science Academy honour for three IISc faculty members

Bengaluru: Three faculty members at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) feature in the first batch of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA) Young Associates.
Surendra Kumar Makineni, Assistant Professor at the Department of Materials Engineering; Ved Vivek Datar, Assistant Professor at the Department of Mathematics; and Awadhesh Narayan, Assistant Professor at the Solid State and Structural Chemistry Unit; are among the 20 elected associates.
INSA launched the Young Associates and Associate Fellows initiatives this year to recognise the potential of young scientists in the country — 20 in each category — by assessing contributions in any branch of science or technology.
Makineni has been elected for his contribution to the development of lightweight cobalt-base superalloys for high-temperature applications and his work in microscopy techniques to study engineering alloys.
Datar’s work in differential geometry of Kahler manifolds in exploring their connections with mathematical physics and complex algebraic geometry has been recognised, IISc said. INSA honoured Narayan for his work in the field of quantum theory of materials.
The primary criterion for selection as INSA Young Associates and Associate Fellows is scientific and technological research in the form of contributions to new knowledge and discoveries, development of new technologies, substantial improvement to existing technologies, etc. The nominees’ work was assessed as evidenced by publications, patents, authenticated scientific reports, and the economic impact of the nominated work.
A one-time travel grant for attending international conferences within two years starting January 1 of the ensuing year will be provided for the Young Associates, along with a certificate. In addition, the monthly fellowship of Rs 10,000 for one year will be released, starting January 1 of the ensuing year, through the institutes the associates represent.
Published 26 May 2024, 20:15 IST