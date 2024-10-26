Section of Congress unhappy with Yogeshwar’s candidature: D K Suresh

<p>Bengaluru: Former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh on Friday conceded that there is “disappointment” in Congress over BJP’s C P Yogeshwar getting the party’s Channapatna bypoll ticket after he switched sides.</p>.<p>“There’s no disgruntlement. But some are disappointed. That’s it,” Suresh, the brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, told reporters. </p>.<p>Asked about Congress workers being unhappy that he was not contesting the bypoll, Suresh said: “From day one, I kept saying I won’t contest. You (the media) made me a hero.” </p>.Nikhil Kumaraswamy files nomination for Channapatna Assembly bypoll amid fanfare.<p>In 2017, Yogeshwar quit Congress and joined the BJP while accusing Shivakumar and Suresh of trying to scuttle his growth. </p>.<p>Suresh said he will be Yogeshwar’s charioteer in the November 13 bypoll. “Well, someone has to become the charioteer. I have taken the responsibility of this election,” he said. </p>.<p>“For Congress, every election is significant. Every seat and vote is important. So, it’s not about who is opposing who or who’s stronger. We will strive to ensure the victory of our party’s candidate,” Suresh said.</p>