Seer asks: ‘Why conduct survey in a hurry?’

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: Urging the government to take steps to rectify “errors” and “confusions” in caste and sub-caste columns of the coming socio-educational survey (caste census), Vachanananda Swamiji of Harihar Panchamsali Peetha asked why the government is holding this survey in a hurry and what does it want to achieve.</p><p>He told reporters in Hubballi on Saturday that objections from the public should be invited, and legal experts and community leaders should be consulted, and the survey should be conducted scientifically.</p><p>Stating that the Veerashaiva Lingayat Unity Convention held in Hubballi had no link with Panchamsali community, he said only a few seers attended that event, while some priests were also made to sit wearing Kaavi cloth.</p><p>MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar attended the convention as the chairman of Verashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation, the seer said.</p><p>Launching a campaign of pasting stickers on the houses of Panchamsali community members regarding on entries to be made during the survey, he said the Peetha and Sangha of the community have decided that Panchamsalis should enter Hindu as religion and Lingayat Panchamsali as caste. “We are touring 16 districts to create awareness,” he added.</p><p><strong>Talent honour</strong></p><p>Karnataka Rajya Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamsali Sangha district unit conducted a talent honour programme for meritorious students at Lingaraj Nagar community hall, in which Vachanananda Swamiji, former minister Murugesh Nirani and others participated.</p><p>“Those who achieve success through hard work, though they come from humble background, should be the model for students. Students should have big goal, and become achievers by utilising opportunities available in education, research, employment and entrepreneurship sectors. Nirani Group has a plan to offer free education to 100 children,” he added. The Sangha president Somanagouda Patil stated that training programmes on competitive examinations would be conducted for the children of the community.</p><p>Mahesh Chennangi delivered a lecture. Mahadev Shivacharya Swamiji, former MLC Mohan Limbikai, Vasantha Hullatti, Mohan Nuchhi, and others were present.</p>