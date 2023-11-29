Setting up a new varsity costly affair, says higher education panel

Setting up of a new public university in the state seems to be an expensive affair as per the report of the committee constituted by the Karnataka State Higher Education Council.
The committee’s report has estimated requirement of Rs 342 crore for the establishment and functioning of a new university for five years.
As mentioned in the report, this estimated cost was excluding the land needed to set up a varsity.
“To establish a new university at least 100 to 200 acres of land is needed and apart from that for the next five years, including recurring and non-recurring expenses, each university would need approximately Rs 342.65 crore,” the report stated.
The Rs 342 crore includes salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff, setting up of infrastructure, purchase of equipment, vehicle, furniture and other miscellaneous.
However, following the submission of the report, the state higher education minister has asked the additional chief secretary of the department to submit a detailed report on the status of seven new universities - Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Bidar, Kodagu, Koppal, Bagalkot and Haveri - sanctioned by the previous BJP government.
In a note issued to the secretary, Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said to verify if the seven new universities met the goal of the establishment.
“As mentioned in the report, the expenses of one university would be Rs 342.65 crore for the five years. Considering this, a detailed report on the funds released for the seven new universities so far, road map for the development of those universities should be submitted,” the note by the minister said.
The minister even stated that the report will be submitted to the chief minister.
However, the sources from the department told DH that this exercise was mainly intended to close down the seven new universities set up by the BJP government as the state government is running short of funds.
“It can be recalled that on several public platforms, minister spoke of financial burden on the government because of the new universities started by the previous government. It is likely that the government may take a decision to close these universities,” said a senior official from the department.