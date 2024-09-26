Shikaripur bandh called by backward classes forum receives strong support for CM Siddaramaiah

The bandh called by backward classes forum urging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to continue in the position received good response in Shikaripur, the home turf of State BJP President BY Vijayendra, on Thursday.
Major commercial establishments in the town remained shut since morning and thus extended support to the chief minister.
Members of the forum charged that BJP leaders are trying to dethrone Siddaramaiah for political gains through MUDA scam, "but we will not allow for it."
Published 26 September 2024, 06:36 IST