Shivaraj Tangadagi calls BJP 'sinking ship', rubbishes claims of Cong MLAs wanting to join party

Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said BJP is a sinking ship that no one wants to board.
Speaking to reporters after participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for D Devaraj Urs Medical and Engineering hostel, in Mysuru, Shivaraj challenged senior BJP leader B L Santosh to try to get at least four Congress MLAs into their party.
Reacting to B L Santosh's statement that around 40 Congress MLAs are in contact with him, the minister said that everyone knew that BJP was a sinking ship and no one wanted to board it.
BJP leaders are experts in telling lies. His statement that our MLAs are in touch with them is a big lie, Tangadagi added.
Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shivaraj Tangadagi said that Amit Shah's expertise in poll politics did not work here as despite touring all the streets in Karnataka, the BJP could only get 66 seats in the Assembly elections.
Besides, the number of people coming from other parties to Congress has increased. No one from our party will leave, he said.
To a query on the differences between himself and H C Mahadevappa, Shivaraj clarified that it was true that he had written a letter to the Social Welfare Minister over the appointment of an officer for Koppal.
"It does not mean that there are differences because I wrote a letter. As there are allegations against the officer, I had written that such an officer is not needed to our district. He is a senior minister and I hope he will respond to the issue," Shivaraj said.