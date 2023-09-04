Shivaraj Tangadagi calls BJP 'sinking ship', rubbishes claims of Cong MLAs wanting to join party

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shivaraj Tangadagi said that Amit Shah's expertise in poll politics did not work here as despite touring all the streets in Karnataka, the BJP could only get 66 seats in the Assembly elections.

Besides, the number of people coming from other parties to Congress has increased. No one from our party will leave, he said.

To a query on the differences between himself and H C Mahadevappa, Shivaraj clarified that it was true that he had written a letter to the Social Welfare Minister over the appointment of an officer for Koppal.

"It does not mean that there are differences because I wrote a letter. As there are allegations against the officer, I had written that such an officer is not needed to our district. He is a senior minister and I hope he will respond to the issue," Shivaraj said.