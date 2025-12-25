Menu
Sirsi to get Karnataka’s second monkey fever lab, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

Due to increased workload at existing laboratory in Shivamogga, the government is setting up a new one in Sirsi and all necessary equipment have been procured.
Last Updated : 24 December 2025, 22:40 IST
Karnataka NewsDinesh Gundu RaoSirsimonkey fever

