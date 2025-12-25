<p>Bengaluru: Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Tuesday announced the setting up of a second Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) testing laboratory at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district. </p>.<p>Due to increased workload at existing laboratory in Shivamogga, the government is setting up a new one in Sirsi and all necessary equipment have been procured. “This lab will begin operations shortly and greatly benefit people from Sirsi and Siddapur regions. It will help in early detection of the disease and in reducing mortality rate to zero,” Rao added. </p>.<p>KFD, commonly known as monkey fever, is usually reported in higher numbers between October and June every year, primarily in Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts. </p>.<p>This year, preventive testing has been conducted on 1,163 people in Shivamogga, 124 in Chikkamagaluru, 368 in Uttara Kannada and 12 in Udupi.</p>.Antibiotics in 10 min: Q-com apps bypass prescription, doctors concerned.<p>The disease was detected in 13 people, all of whom have recovered after appropriate treatment. </p>.<p>Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal, Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) and Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences (KRIMS) have been identified as referral hospitals.</p>.<p>Training to treat patients has been given to doctors in government hospitals, while treatment facilities have been set up at taluk hospitals in Thirthahalli, Sagar, Siddapur, Honnavar, Koppa and NR Pura. </p>.<p>Patients who recover after receiving treatment in early stages of the disease are continuously monitored by the health department for 21 days.</p>.<p>To ensure zero deaths this season, all KFD patients are provided free ambulance service and complete treatment. </p>.<p>Rao said that the Indian Council of Medical Research was conducting clinical trials of a new vaccine, which may be available to public in the next year. </p>