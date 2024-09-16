Six minors among motorists held for riding with Palestinian flag in Chikkamagaluru

Chikkamagaluru: The Chikkamagaluru police have taken six people to custody in connection with the video that showed a group of youths riding a scooter and bike holding the Palestinian flag. The police have informed that all those who have been taken to custody are minors.
The video of motorists carrying Palestinian flag had gone viral on social media on Sunday.
Three people seated on a scooter were seen holding the flag while three others followed them on another bike, also holding a flag and shouting slogans on 'free Palestine' on Dantaramakki Road in Chikkamagaluru.
The police have seized their two wheelers and flags as well.
Published 16 September 2024, 07:08 IST