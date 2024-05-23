Hassan sexual abuse case: ‘No reply from Centre to state’s letters’

Parameshwara said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking the cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport but didn’t get a response.
“The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also wrote to the central government about the court’s warrant against Prajwal. SIT wrote to it through an official channel, so it is the duty of the central government to cancel the passport; it must do it,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.
“The central government should also support, right? There is no meaning in just criticising and commenting,” Parameshwara opined and stressed that the central government should help in the investigation under the law.
“This is not about Revanna or Prajwal Revanna; they (central government) should know it is their duty to uphold the law at such times,” the home minister said.
Answering a query about JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy’s statements related to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s voice in a purported audio related to the case, Parameshwara said: “Kumaraswamy is speaking about every development and critiquing every day. SIT is investigating as per the law. He seems to think that everything should be done as he says.”
Answering a question about BJP’s attack on him on social media by posting messages like the need for an efficient home minister to maintain law and order in the state, Parameshwara said, “Let them post. I have said this before: law and order are fine in the state. We have already shown statistics and revealed when the crimes were more; now the BJP should answer.”
Published 22 May 2024, 22:16 IST