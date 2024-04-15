Somanna spent Rs 60 cr for Assembly polls, claims CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has claimed that former minister V Somanna spent Rs 50 crore to Rs 60 crore when he contested Assembly election from Varuna constituency.
“The BJP has fielded Somanna from Tumkur for the reason that he has money. He has come here to spend the money looted while the BJP was in power. Last time Somanna spent about Rs 60 crore when he contested against me in Varuna.
Last year also, he spent a like sum in Chamarajanagar, but was defeated,” Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister was addressing an election campaign meeting at KB Cross in Tiptur taluk on Sunday.
