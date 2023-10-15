South Western Railway to run special trains for Dasara

The South Western Railway will run the following unreserved special trains between Mysuru and KSR Bengaluru and Mysuru and Chamarajanagar to clear the extra rush of passengers during Dasara:
Train no. 06279/06280 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will make five trips. Train no. 06279 will depart from Mysuru at 11.15 pm on October 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 and arrive KSR Bengaluru at 2.30 am.
Train no. 06280 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 3 am on October 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25 and reach Mysuru at 6.15 am.
Train no. 06597/06598 Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Unreserved Special will make five trips.
Train no. 06597 will depart from Mysuru at 12.15 pm on October 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 3.30 pm.
Train no. 06598 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru Special will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 3.45 pm on October 20, 21, 22, 23 24 and arrive Mysuru at 7.20 pm.
Train no. 06281/06282 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special will make one trip.
Train no. 06281 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar Special will depart from Mysuru at 11.30 pm on October 24 and reach Chamarajanagar at 1.15 am.
Train no. 06282 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will depart from Chamarajanagar at 5 pm on October 25 and reach Mysuru at 6.50 am.
Train no. 06283/06284 Mysuru-Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Unreserved Special for one trip.
Train no. 06283 will depart from Mysuru at 9.15 pm on October 24 and reach Chamarajanagar at 11.10 pm.
Train no. 06284 Chamarajanagar-Mysuru Special will depart from Chamarajanagar at 11.30 pm on October 24 and reach Mysuru
at 1.30 am.