Homeindiakarnataka

Special court orders summons to ex-Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda in a defamation case

On August 16, 2023, Gowda had reportedly made several derogatory allegations against Chaluvarayaswamy.
Last Updated 11 April 2024, 21:50 IST

Bengaluru: A special court for elected representatives has ordered registration of a criminal case against former Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda in a defamation complaint filed by Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy.

J Preeth, the presiding officer of the special court, has also directed for issuance of summons to Gowda.

On August 16, 2023, Gowda had reportedly made several derogatory
allegations against Chaluvarayaswamy.

He had also said that the minister had indulged in corruption and looted Karnataka as well as airlifted the money.

The complaint stated that this statement was widely published in both the print and electronic media.

“This allegation is made by the accused (Suresh Gowda) so as to project the complainant as a corrupt man in order to defame and to destroy his reputation that he has earned all these years. It is stated that the word used “looted” referred to the complainant as a thief which has also caused mental agony,” the complaint stated.

(Published 11 April 2024, 21:50 IST)
