Special court orders summons to ex-Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda in a defamation case

Bengaluru: A special court for elected representatives has ordered registration of a criminal case against former Nagamangala MLA Suresh Gowda in a defamation complaint filed by Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy.

J Preeth, the presiding officer of the special court, has also directed for issuance of summons to Gowda.

On August 16, 2023, Gowda had reportedly made several derogatory

allegations against Chaluvarayaswamy.