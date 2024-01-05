JOIN US
india

Speed up survey on Kannada name boards, says BBMP Chief Commissioner

He directed the officials to expedite the process and asked them to issue notices.
Last Updated 04 January 2024, 22:10 IST

Bengaluru: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed the officials to complete the survey of all businesses to check if they abide by the ‘60 per cent Kannada in name boards’ rule. 

He directed the officials to expedite the process and asked them to issue notices. “In case of establishments that do not require trade licences, we can shut the shop down if they fail to adhere to the rule,” Girinath said.

He also asked the officials not to yield to any pressure and serve notices immediately. 

(Published 04 January 2024, 22:10 IST)
