Karnataka begins Rs 800 crore project to save fragile coast

KMB chief executive officer Jayaram Raipura said detailed project reports are being prepared for the works envisioned under the resilience programme.

"There are four major components, from coastal erosion to capacity building and construction of fishery berths to beach maintenance. We will involve subject experts in each component and work with non-government organisations in some of the activities, especially those focussed on building awareness," he said.



He said the major component of the programme was the prevention and mitigation of coastal erosion. KMB will adopt an evidence-based approach with a priority for environment-friendly solutions. The component also involves treatment of beaches with a focus on natural hazard protection.



Secondly, fishery-cum-tourism berths will be constructed in Bhatkal, Tadadi, Gangolli and Padubidri.

"Here, we are looking at boosting both the fishery and tourism sectors. The tourism sector has a huge potential to support the livelihood of the coastal communities but is yet to be explored," he said.



KMB seeks to build a robust management system to keep the beaches clean. At present, beaches of Karnataka are littered with garbage with local officials unable to deal with the pollution. Officials said local governments and non-government organisations will be roped in to develop a mechanism to prevent pollution of the beaches and regulate tourism.



Raipura said the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has shown interest in funding the project. "We estimate the project to cost between Rs 800 and Rs 1,100 crore. The ADB has shown interest in funding it. Their involvement will help us in capacity building, an important component of the programme. The in-house expertise will ensure the continuation of the project," he said.



ADB's overview of Karnataka and Kerala coast noted that the two states have suffered severe damage to seawalls and shorelines, which is posing a significant safety risk for coastal communities and livelihoods.