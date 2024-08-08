Karnataka looks to benefit as unrest hits Bangladesh’s textiles sector

Unrest in Bangladesh could prove to be an advantage for India’s garments sector and the government would take steps to benefit from this situation, Textiles Minister Shivanand Patil said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event to mark National Handloom Day, Patil said developments in Bangladesh were sure to hamper the garments industry there. This was a good opportunity that the state must make use of, he added.
Highlighting the problems faced by weavers in the state, Patil said the falling income levels in the handloom sector had forced many weavers to give up their profession.
“The community is shunning the profession completely, despite the state and central governments coming out with welfare schemes for them. The governments are helping weavers to set up their own small textile units to replace handlooms, besides heavily subsidising electricity, giving loans at low interest rates and scholarships for their children’s education,” he said.
According to data released by the state handloom corporation, the LIC was yet to release insurance amount to 114 nominees of 123 weavers who died between 2017 and 2020.
All 123 weavers were registered under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyothi Bima Yojana scheme, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Aam Aadmi Bima Yojana group insurance schemes.
The data released by the government showed that 42 weavers had died by suicide in the state in the last four years (2020-24). A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each were paid to the families of 25 deceased weavers under the chief minister’s relief fund (Covid).
The applications for compensation from the kin of seven of the deceased were rejected and families of 10 weavers were yet to receive compensation.
