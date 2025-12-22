<p>Bengaluru: Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co)'s new Apple iPhone unit at Devanahalli is setting new benchmarks for manufacturing in India. The company has created 30,000 jobs in just 8 months, about 80 per cent of them are women workforce.</p><p>The Taiwan-based company has so far invested Rs 20,000 crore on this manufacturing plant which is spread across a 300-acre campus. In just about 8 months since it was commissioned, the factory has achieved the fastest ramp-up by any factory in India. </p><p>It aims to employ 50,000 workers by 2026, Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT/BT, Government of Karnataka, said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The company exports 80 per cent of its production from this facility.</p><p>"Karnataka is India’s leading ESDM investment hub and a major chip design cluster. We now account for 50 per cent of India’s electronic product companies, 40 per cent of electronic design and 10 per cent of national electronics output. Anchored by our robust ESDM Policy, we are creating a powerhouse ecosystem for electronics design and high-volume manufacturing," Kharge said.</p><p>Foxconn commissioned the iPhone factory at Devanahalli in April-May this year. It started with the manufacturing of iPhone 16 and is now producing iPhone 17 Pro Max models.</p>