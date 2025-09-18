<p>Madikeri: Kodagu-Mysore MP and royal descendant of princely state of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar asserted that he was steadfast in his opinion on writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Mysuru Dasara. </p>.<p>"I still oppose her selection towards Dasara inauguration and her previous statement on Goddess Bhuvaneshwari. She has to give her clarification about her statement. My concern is that the sentiments of Hindu people should not be hurt", he said, reacting to reporters' queries.</p>.Yaduveer welcomes Karnataka govt's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara.<p>He added that people have been closely watching the developments in Maddur, Nagamangala and Chamundi Hills and will give a befitting reply at the right time.</p>