Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Still against Banu Mushtaq inaugurating Dasara,' says Yaduveer

He added that people have been closely watching the developments in Maddur, Nagamangala and Chamundi Hills and will give a befitting reply at the right time.
Last Updated : 18 September 2025, 15:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 September 2025, 15:18 IST
Karnataka NewsDasaraYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyarbanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us