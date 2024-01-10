Still want more Dy CMs: Rajanna

Co-operation Minister K N Rajanna stated that a majority of legislators and ministers continue to advocate for the creation of additional deputy chief ministers.
Speaking to the media in the premises of Valmiki Gurupeeta at Rajanahalli in Harihar taluk, he emphasised that the demand for more deputy chief ministers has been communicated to the party high command.
Our insistence on having more deputy chief ministers will continue, and we have officially presented this demand to the party high command. The establishment of additional deputy chief ministers is vital to share power with all. Our delegation is set to visit New Delhi on January 11. The issue has been discussed with Congress state in-charge Randeep Surjewala," Rajanna said.