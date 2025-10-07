Summit sparks debates on an alternate future for carbon  

<p>Bengaluru: Alt carbon, a deep tech science and data company building agri-infrastructure for climate action, held a summit on an alternate future for carbon. </p>.<p>The summit had workshops led by rating agencies and registries, spotlights from space-tech, agri-tech, and carbon removal companies.</p>.<p>The company has taken up a project to restore Darjeeling’s tea industry through multiple ways including rock weathering, permanently removing atmospheric carbon and improving soil health. This approach aids in carbon removal and supports the local economy, preserves biodiversity, and promotes sustainable agricultural practices.</p>.<p>The panel discussion with the carbon buyers explored the demands, standards and marketplaces of the carbon credits. The bankers panel discussion dwelt on topics as diverse as Green loans to carbon-linked bonds and capital. </p>.<p>From venture funds to infrastructure investors, capital is increasingly flowing into carbon removal technologies. The emerging sector is being seen as both a climate necessity and a long-term investment opportunity. A panel on carbon removal discussed how science, policy, and market signals are shaping what could become the next trillion-dollar climate industry. </p>.Agriculture Ministry withdraws approval for 11 animal-based crop biostimulants on religious grounds.<p>Speakers noted that while challenges remain, sustained investor interest suggests carbon removal could soon move from the margins to the mainstream. The discussion also examined whether the sector can be both investable and inevitable, and what shifts are needed to make climate technology profitable at scale.</p>.<p>Another session focused on the growing role of philanthropic and family office capital in advancing climate solutions. Experts said such funding can take early-stage risks that conventional markets cannot, helping de-risk innovation and build public goods. Panelists highlighted that strategies can create multiplier effects fueling long-term impact, supporting climate justice, and paving the way for patient capital to enter. </p>.<p>The discussion underscored that philanthropy, when aligned with innovation, can drive systemic change rather than one-time aid.</p>.<p>At the India Decarbonization Panel, speakers emphasised that the country’s growth story must also be a decarbonization story. The session explored pathways to reduce emissions across industry, agriculture, and energy without compromising development goals. </p>