<p>A couple was seriously injured following a suspicious explosion that occurred at a house in Alur taluk of Hassan district here, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>The incident occured on late Monday, they said.</p><p>Initially, it was suspected to be a cylinder blast, but police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, a senior police officer said.</p><p>A bomb disposal squad has also been roped in who will enter the house premises to know what exactly led to the explosion, he said.</p><p>The couple, Kavya (28) and Sudarshan (32), who were severely injured in the explosion, have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, he said.</p>