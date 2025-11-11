<p>Udupi: Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Saturday said that the tender process for the procurement of 900 new <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ksrtc">KSRTC</a> buses is in progress. </p><p>The minister was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed KSRTC bus stand at Byndoor.</p><p>Once the process is completed, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will be given priority in the allocation of the new fleet, he added.</p><p>He noted that the twin coastal districts figure at the top of the list due to increasing passenger demand and route requirements.</p>.Rapid-response vehicles launched to tackle KSRTC bus breakdowns, accidents.<p>As part of efforts to strengthen public transport, he announced that 100 electric buses will be sanctioned for Mangaluru. Byndoor and Kundapur taluks would also receive an adequate number of buses to meet local needs. Seventy long-route buses will be available in a month, he added. </p><p>Referring to the development of Kollur, a major pilgrimage centre, Reddy said there has been a long-standing demand for the formation of a Sri Mookambika Development Authority to ensure comprehensive and planned development of the temple town.</p><p>He said that the government would initiate steps to constitute the authority once the tenure of the present temple management committee comes to an end.</p><p>The current committee has completed just one year of its term, he added, saying that he would hold discussions with the government to expedite the process.</p><p>The minister also said that the newly inaugurated bus stand should be named after Goddess Mookambika, keeping in view the religious and cultural significance of the region.</p><p>He also said that the necessary administrative formalities for renaming the bus stand would be completed at the earliest.</p><p>On the occasion, Byndoor MLA Gururaj Gantihole highlighted the acute shortage of KSRTC services in rural areas of the constituency.</p><p>He said there is an immediate requirement for buses on nearly 35 to 40 routes and stressed the need to strengthen connectivity for villages that depend heavily on public transport.</p>