Tension in Mandya after woman found hanging, husband found dead in lake

K R Pet (Mandya): Tension prevailed at Gaddehosuru village, near Kikkeri, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district, over the suspicious death of a woman on Tuesday night. Her husband was also found dead on Wednesday morning.

Swathi (22), wife of Mohan (27), was found dead by hanging at Gaddehosuru village on Tuesday night. Following this, Mohan went missing.

Alleging murder and that Mohan was responsible for her death, Swathi's family members and others ransacked his house and also tried to set a portion of the house on fire.