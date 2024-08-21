Home
Tension in Mandya after woman found hanging, husband found dead in lake

Alleging murder and that Mohan was responsible for her death, Swathi's family members and others ransacked his house and also tried to set a portion of the house on fire.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 21 August 2024, 08:14 IST

K R Pet (Mandya): Tension prevailed at Gaddehosuru village, near Kikkeri, in K R Pet taluk, Mandya district, over the suspicious death of a woman on Tuesday night. Her husband was also found dead on Wednesday morning.

Swathi (22), wife of Mohan (27), was found dead by hanging at Gaddehosuru village on Tuesday night. Following this, Mohan went missing.

Alleging murder and that Mohan was responsible for her death, Swathi's family members and others ransacked his house and also tried to set a portion of the house on fire.

However, Mohan was found dead in the lake, in the village on Wednesday morning.

The couple leaves behind a 10-month old child.

Kikkeri police have visited the spot. Police personnel have been deployed at the village as a precautionary measure.

Published 21 August 2024, 08:14 IST
