There's pressure to join BJP, but I'll not leave Congress: Savadi

Belagavi: Quashing rumours surrounding his possible exit from Congress to rejoin BJP, Athani MLA Laxman Savadi said on Friday that he would not leave the grand old party.
Speaking to reporters here, Savadi said, "Shettar's exit from Congress was a sudden and unexpected development. Shettar and I joined the Congress under different circumstances. I joined the Congress before he made up his mind to leave BJP. It is not true that I will follow Shettar's suit. People of Athani have reposed faith in me and iI will not betray them."
"Several senior leaders and friends in the BJP are trying to convince me to return to the party. The BJP leaders are aware of the impact of my exit on several constituencies. Now, they want me back in the party fold. I will not leave Congress at any cost."
When asked about statements of senior BJP leaders K S Eshwarappa and Basavaraj Bommai that Savadi would return to the party, the Athani MLA said., "It's their views....I have nothing to do with it."