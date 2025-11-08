Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Trial courts have no jurisdiction to annul or tamper with lookout circulars: Karnataka HC

The couple got married in May 2023 and the wife registered a dowry harassment and cruelty complaint.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 01:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 01:14 IST
Karnataka High Courtdowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us