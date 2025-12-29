<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> claimed on Sunday that the BJP-led union government's decision to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rural and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VB-G RAM G) Act "was not decided in the Cabinet".</p>.<p>"They are trying to erase Mahatma Gandhiji’s name. No matter what they try, Mahatma Gandhiji’s name is permanent. This scheme, started by Manmohan Singh and Sonia Gandhi in 2005, is now being changed. It hasn’t been decided in the Cabinet. It has been decided in the prime minister’s office, even the concerned minister doesn’t know", he said speaking at the Congress foundation day event. </p>.<p>The chief minister explained that the Congress Working Committee had decided on Saturday to begin a continuous movement from the gram panchayat level to the national level against the move from January 5.</p>.Lahar Singh Siroya seeks White Paper on investments in Karnataka under Siddaramaiah.<p>He lamented that the VB—G RAM G Act had increased the financial burden on states, making it 60% for the union government and 40% for the state.</p>.<p>"The BJP is trying to ruin the rural economy. Dalits, OBCs minorities and women were benefiting (under MGNREGA). When there are no jobs, they should be given work. They are trying to destroy this scheme".</p>.<p>Slamming the move to replace MGNREGA, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said: "Is it possible to remove the name of Mahatma Gandhi from this country’s history? It’s impossible. Power is not permanent. How long will their party (BJP) be there? There must be an end. Is BJP permanent? Emperors like Alexander the Great are gone, Saddam Hussain had to hide". </p>.<p>Shivakumar said the 60:40 funding pattern under VB—G RAM G Act could not be implemented even by BJP-ruled states. </p>