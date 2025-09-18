Two held for slaughtering cattle, dumping remains in forest in Karnataka

<p>Karwar, Karnataka: Two people have been arrested for allegedly slaughtering cattle and dumping the remains in forest land near Muggum Colony in Bhatkal, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The case was registered on September 11 based on a complaint by Maruti, Deputy Range Forest Officer, Bhatkal.</p>.<p>He alleged that unidentified people had trespassed into the Forest land, slaughtered cattle elsewhere, and dumped the skin, bones and other remains in the area.</p>.3 arrested for theft, slaughtering of cattle, 1 booked for spreading false info in Karnataka.<p>A case was registered under Sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, and Section 329(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.</p>.<p>Special teams were formed, and after investigation, the accused were arrested on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The vehicle allegedly used in the offence was seized, and the accused were produced before court, which sent them to judicial custody. </p>