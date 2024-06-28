Udupi Cochin Shipyard Ltd. to construct four 6300 TDW dry cargo vessels

This is a follow up order in continuation of the contract awarded in June 2023 for design and construction of six 3800 TDW Dry Cargo Vessels which are now at advanced levels of construction at the yard at Udupi, stated official spokesperson, Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The vessel is of 100 metres length and has a deadweight of 6300 Metric Tonnes at a design draft of 6.5 Metres.

The vessels shall be designed by Conoship International, Netherlands and shall be constructed as an environment friendly diesel electric vessel for the transport of general cargo in the coastal waters of Europe.

The overall project of eight vessels is worth about Rs 1,100 crores and is to be executed within September 2028, said the spokesperson.

Wilson ASA, a company headquartered in Bergen, Norway, is the leading short sea fleet operator in Europe and transports about 15 million tonnes of dry cargo across Europe. The Company operates a fleet of around 130 vessels ranging from 1500 to 8500 DWT.

Since takeover of the Yard by Cochin Shipyard Limited, UCSL has successfully delivered two 62T Bollard Pull Tugs to Ocean Sparkle Limited, an Adani Harbor Services Limited Company and one 70T Bollard Pull Tug to Polestar Maritime Limited, first lot of the Tugs with Approved Standard Tug Design and Specifications (ASTDS) promulgated by the union government for Indian Ports under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The UCSL has also received further orders of four 70T Bollard Pull Tugs as repeat orders from Ocean Sparkle Limited (three) and Polestar Maritime Limited (one), said the spokesperson.