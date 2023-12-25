Veerashaiva Mahasabha resolves to reject caste census, bats for fresh survey

Davangere: The Akhila Bharath Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha in its 28th convention, on Sunday, adopted an 8-point resolution, including the plea to state government to declare the 12th century social reformer Basavanna as cultural ambassador of Karnataka.
The Mahasabha also resolved to urge the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government not to accept the socio-economic survey by the Kantharaju Commission and instead hold a fresh survey on scientific basis.
It also urged the state government to recommend the Union government to include all sub-sects of Veerashaiva-Lingayats into the Central OBC list for the benefit of the poor families of the community.
Among other resolutions adopted by the Mahasabha are: It urged the community members to get enumerated as Veerashaiva-Lingayats during the next census.
They are told not to use the term Hindu for describing their religion and sub-sect for caste column.
The Mahasabha also resolved to urge the state government to acquire former chief minister S Nijalingappa’s Chitradurga residence and build a memorial by August 8, 2024. This apart, the Mahasabha urged the state government to implement all minor and major irrigation projects in the state.
Mahasabha president Shamanuru Shivashankarappa read out the resolutions and the audience approved them with cheers and claps.
Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa in his address raised the issue of Lingayat officers getting raw deal in the Congress government.
“Lingayat officers over the years have brought good name to governments with their efficiency and integrity. The Congress leaders and ministers of the community should ensure the officers get a fair deal with suitable positions,” he urged.
He lauded the efforts of Shamanur Shivashankarappa in keeping the flock (community) together.
“I wholeheartedly support the resolution of urging the Centre to include the Veerashaiva-Lingayats Central OBC tag,” Yediyurappa said.
Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said she would support the resolutions passed at the convention.