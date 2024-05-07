Vested interests using SIT to target Revanna: JD(S) leader

A political conspiracy is being hatched against MLA H D Revanna and a kidnap case has been registered against him at the instigation of KR Nagar MLA D Ravishankar, alleged Hassan JD(S) unit president K S Lingesh.
Addressing media persons in the city on Monday, he said, “Revanna did not face such a situation in his entire political career. Vested interests are using the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to target him politically”.
MLA C N Balakrishna said some persons were circulating sleaze videos using photoshop. "The lives of several women of Hassan district are affected badly. The police should take necessary measures".
He said that the Intelligence department has failed to check the circulation of the videos on social media.
Published 06 May 2024, 23:33 IST