Vijayapura protest: Police clear tent; seer, others booked

<p>Vijayapura: There was much activity at the protest site in Vijayapura, where agitators have been demonstrating for the past 107 days demanding the establishment of a government medical college in the district.</p>.<p>Around midnight on Thursday, Vijayapura police cleared the tent that the protesters had illegally erected at the protest site. Police have also prohibited entry to the protest site.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Meanwhile, 21 of the 27 people arrested after they tried to lay siege to Industries Minister M B Patil’s house were released on Thursday night. Police have also booked Hunshyal Mutt seer P B Sanganabasaveshwar Swamiji, who slapped a cop in the face on Thursday, along with several others, on various charges ranging from attempt to murder to obstructing duty. They have been arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The protesters have approached the court seeking the release of the seer and the others. Furthermore, the protesters have even warned of intensifying their agitation across the district.</p>.Bengaluru: In bid to complete PRR, govt to offer higher compensation for 948 acres.<p class="bodytext">Leaders cutting across political parties – Congress, BJP, CPI (M), et al – have criticised the harsh measures that the police have taken to rein in the protesters.</p>