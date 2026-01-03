Menu
Vijayapura protest: Police clear tent; seer, others booked

Around midnight on Thursday, Vijayapura police cleared the tent that the protesters had illegally erected at the protest site. Police have also prohibited entry to the protest site.
Last Updated : 02 January 2026, 22:11 IST
Published 02 January 2026, 22:11 IST
