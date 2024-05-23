Face consequences if police arrest Harish Poonja, says B Y Vijayendra

Bengaluru: BJP state unit president B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday warned the ruling party and the police department against using highhanded tactics to arrest the party’s Belthangady legislator Harish Poonja.
Vijayendra told reporters that the party cannot take such highhandedness of the ruling party and the police lying down.
“This is a clear case of highhandedness. If the police arrest our MLA, the government and the police will have to face the consequences,” he warned. He asserted that the party will not support any illegal activity.
“The police have tried to fix our leaders and workers in one or the other fake case ever since the Congress came to power. This is another such case. Therefore, our MLA (Poonja) spoke in a fit of anger and it was not intentional. But the party does not endorse using such language,” he said.
Vijayendra said he had spoken to Poonja regarding this case and the latter was not opposed to police acting against those involved in illegal quarrying.
“According to Poonja, our youth leader Shashiraj is not involved in any illegal activity,” the BJP state chief said.
Published 22 May 2024, 22:24 IST