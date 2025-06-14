Menu
Vokkaliga Sangha to conduct digital survey for enumerating community population

Sangha president B Kenchappagowda said that the Vokkaligas would have no problem accepting the findings of the survey as long as the exercise was carried out properly.
N B Hombal
Last Updated : 14 June 2025, 02:49 IST

Comments
Published 14 June 2025, 02:49 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaVokkaliga

