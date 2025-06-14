<p>Bengaluru: Although the Rajya Vokkaliga Sangha (RVS) welcomed the state government’s decision to conduct a fresh Socio-Education Survey – Caste Census – the sangha on Friday announced that it would conduct a digital survey of its own to accurately enumerate the population of the community.</p>.<p>Sangha president B Kenchappagowda, however, was quick to point out that the survey would not further either any political party’s agenda or that of the government. “The survey will be carried out under the guidance of Seer of Adi Chunchanagiri Math Nirmalanandanatha Swami. The exercise is being carried out with the express aim of safeguarding the interests of the community,” said Kenchappagowda, reiterating that the exercise would not be influenced by any political party. </p>.Fresh caste census in Karnataka: Panel preps for fresh survey even as Congress faces Ahinda anger.<p>Although lauding both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar for ordering a fresh survey, Kenchappagowda said that the Vokkaligas would oppose any attempts to frame policy on the basis of flawed data.</p>.<p>Pointing out that the sangha was not opposed to Caste Census, he added, “Our only demand is that the process be carried out scientifically so every community gets its rightful share of benefits.”</p>.<p>Kenchappagowda said that the Vokkaligas would have no problem accepting the findings of the survey as long as the exercise was carried out properly. He dubbed the report compiled and submitted by the Kantharaju commission ‘outdated’. “Our community will co-operate with the government, and our volunteers will even assist in collection of data,” he added.</p>.<p>Kenchappagowda urged the government to appoint retired judges to oversee the exercise, which would ensure that no doubts were cast on the integrity of the findings. However, he deemed the government’s promise to complete the exercise in 90 days ‘unrealistic’.</p>.<p>Sangha’s honorary president Eluvalli Ramesh too reiterated the need for a scientific approach to the entire exercise.</p>.<p>“Members of the community must be categorised simply as ‘Vokkaliga’ without mention of the sub-castes,” Ramesh said.</p>.<p>The Rajya Vokkaliga Community Reservation Struggle Committee <br />and the Vokkaliga Employees’ Union too welcomed the state government’s decision to conduct a fresh survey. Both the associations also felicitated Shivakumar at his residence.</p>