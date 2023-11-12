We will complete Yettinahole and supply water: Siddaramaiah

Bangarpet: The Congress government in the state will complete Yettinahole irrigation project and supply water to Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Kolar districts, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said.
Speaking after inaugurating Yaragol dam in Yaragol village of Bangarpet taluk on Saturday, the chief minister said that water could have been supplied from the project by this time if the works were carried out in the last five years. Yaragol dam supplies water to Kolar, Bangarpet, Malur and 45 villages in the region.
“It is being alleged that all the money is being diverted to guarantees and no development work is being taken by the government. Today, we have launched works worth Rs 2,263 crore. The outlay for Yettinahaole project has been increased to Rs 23,000 crore,” Siddaramaiah said.
The chief minister said that 965 acres of land have been taken back from Beml in Kolar Gold Fields and a new industrial township will come on the said land.