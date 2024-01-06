Well known Tulu, Kannada writer professor Amruth Someshwar passes away

Mangaluru: Well-known Kannada and Tulu writer and folklorist professor Amruth Someshwar passed away following age related illness at the age of 88, on Saturday morning at his residence in Someshwar In the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Born in 1935 he had worked extensively for the development of Tulu language and literature and had carried out extensive research works on Yakshagana, folk, Bhootharadhane.

He has written poems in Tulu, play, dance ballet, radio play, devotional songs and others.

Some of Tulu plays written by him are Tambila, Rangeetha, Gondolu”, “Ullaloda Veera Rabi Abbakka Devi,” “Kodimara” and others. Some of the Yakshagana prasangas written by him are Amarashilpi Veerakalkuda, Kayakalpa, Puthooramuthu, Tripura Mathana, Chakravarthi Dasharatha, Aruna Sarathya, Rishyashrigya, Mithra bheda, Sridevi bhagavathi and others.

Someshwar has been the recipient of many awards including Parthi Subba Award for Yakshagana instituted by Karnataka Yakshagana Bayalata academy, Bhasha Samman of the Sahitya Akademi, Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy Award, Talluru Kanaka Annayya Shetty, Rashtrakavi Govinda Pai award, Karnataka Rajyotsava award, Honorary doctorate from Mangalore University, Kannada Sahithya Parishat Centenary award and others.

He is survived by his wife, and two sons.

Arrangements have been made at his residence for the public to pay homage at Someshwara. The last rites will be performed on Sunday, said family sources.