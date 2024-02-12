With 10% unlettered, Gram Panchayat members take write way

Hubballi: A government initiative to make unlettered gram panchayat (GP) members "functionally literate" has generated enthusiasm and is showing results, helping address a key problem that has been hobbling governance at the grassroots.

The initiative was launched after a survey conducted by the Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department in 2022 found that of the 94,000 GP members elected to 6,028 GPs in the state in 2021, 9,550 (10%) could not read or write.