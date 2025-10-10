<p>Chikkamagaluru: A woman’s skeleton was traced near Mallenahalli in the Deviramma Betta of Chikkamagaluru taluk.</p><p>As part of preparations for the annual Bindiga Deviramma Jatre , villagers had gathered to clear the path leading up the hillock as part of a traditional ritual. During the cleaning, they spotted skeletal remains about half a kilometre from the temple atop the hill.</p>.Thrissur man held after body found charred over unnatural sex dispute.<p>Villagers immediately informed the police, who arrived at the spot and conducted a mahazar. Police found a anklet and a torn saree near the skeleton, confirming that the remains belong to a woman.</p><p>The remains have been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination. A case has been registered at the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station.</p>