Yettinahole pipeline: Water gushes into houses during third trial

Sakleshpur: The third trial of releasing water from Yettinahole pipeline was again a failure with water gushing into 13 houses, inundating roads and coffee estates, on Saturday.
Water was released from Kadumane check dam 4 and 5 on Saturday afternoon as part of the trials.
The water leaked from the pipes and gushed into the houses in the low-lying areas. Coffee beans that were being dried in front of the houses were washed away. The water leaked for more than two hours and local people feared that it might have damaged the walls and foundation of their houses.
Assistant Commissioner Shruthi visited the spot and took stock of the situation. She summoned Visvesvaraya Jal Nigam officers and the contractors and inquired about the works. She also directed to submit a report on the loss.
The villagers staged a protest, raising slogans against the government.
Meanwhile, Sakleshpur MLA Cement Manju alleged that water had been released despite directions to the officials not to do so before completion of repair works.