Arif Mohammed confronts SFI activists yet again

Irked over the action of the Left student activists, an angry Khan directed to stop his car, got down from it and walked towards the agitators. "Come...come...," he told the protesters who were raising slogans against him. Though the police and his security personnel tried to pacify him, Governor Khan was not willing to budge, causing tense moments.

Later, his staff and security personnel calmed him down following which Khan got into the vehicle. "Anywhere they come near the car, i will get down," he told the police before resuming his journey after spending five minutes on the busy road.

The Mattannur incident comes weeks after the Governor staged a wayside protest at Nilamel in Kollam demanding the arrest of SFI activists who protested against him.

He took a chair from a shop on the busy MC Road here and sat demanding action against the agitators. The SFI has been staging protests against the Governor for some time now, accusing him of attempting to "saffronise" the universities in the state.