BJP cites UPA-era rule to reject 'national disaster' status for Wayanad landslides

"Therefore, I request that no one should attempt to create baseless controversies during this time of disaster." Muraleedharan's statement comes days after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited Wayanad and described the massive landslides that hit the hill district on July 30 as a "national disaster." Gandhi, a former MP from Wayanad, termed it a "terrible tragedy for Wayanad, Kerala, and the nation." When asked by reporters, he had said, "To me, this is a national disaster for sure, but let's see what the government says."