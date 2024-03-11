CAA won't be implemented in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Kerala.

Vijayan said in a statement that the CPM-led Left Front government would remain firm on its stand that CAA was an attempt of the BJP government to create communal divide in the country and trigger communal sentiments just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. CAA also violates the basic principles of the Constitution, he criticised.