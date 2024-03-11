CAA won't be implemented in Kerala, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) will not be implemented in Kerala.
Vijayan said in a statement that the CPM-led Left Front government would remain firm on its stand that CAA was an attempt of the BJP government to create communal divide in the country and trigger communal sentiments just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. CAA also violates the basic principles of the Constitution, he criticised.
In a major move, the BJP-led central government on Monday announced the implementation of the much talked about CAA. This move clears the path for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.
Vijayan also recollected that Kerala Assembly was the first to pass a resolution against CAA. Kerala had also moved the Supreme Court against it and also initiated mass protests. The sangh parivar forces were trying to implement their communal agenda by ignoring the mass protests. Kerala would continue to fight against it, he said.
(Published 11 March 2024, 16:34 IST)